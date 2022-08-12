Sun and Clouds Friday With Seasonal Weekend Ahead

Our continued streak of dry weather continues. Each day is noticeably less humid than the next. A weak front arrives across New England on Friday.

With the exception of the Cape and Islands, rain isn’t widespread, in fact most remain rain free, though clouds and overcast skies are prominent throughout the day. High temperatures on Friday are around 77 degrees. The change arrives late in the day and early Saturday morning as humidity drops and dewpoints reach the upper 40s across New Hampshire and low 50s for eastern Massachusetts.

The morning will be cool and crisp. This is the beginning of a partly-to-mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows Saturday into Sunday drop into the upper 50s across the region and low 60s along the coast. With clear skies, Sunday warms into the upper 80s.

The trend of slightly below-to-near average temperatures continues through much of next week. The jet stream opens up more as more moisture brings an increased chance for showers throughout the week. The severe weather threat looks low to limited for now, and the First Alert Weather team will monitor the latest if any changes arise.