Sun and Shower This Afternoon

For most of New England it is not raining, but it is a rather gray Sunday afternoon and evening.

There is a weak front easing from north to south across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, generating a couple of showers and and thunderstorms. There’s also a weak wave of tropical low pressure near Long Island generating some lighter rain, with localized moderate showers in southern New England.

It’s fairly warm and humid with temperatures in the 80s inland, but the wind has come around with local sea breezes cooling us back to the 70s near the ocean. For most of us, these hit-or-miss showers are mostly missing, so we should be mostly dry through dinner time for much of New England.

These two weather fronts continue to converge on central and southern New England tonight with a chance of a few more showers in a thunderstorm, low temperatures in the 60s.

The front stalls across southern New England tomorrow with a chance of a few showers and a possible thunderstorm. Temperatures tomorrow mostly in the 70s and southern and eastern New England, but in the 80s west and north where the sun is brighter.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Weak low pressure will pull away from southeastern New England late tomorrow and tomorrow night allowing for a warm front to approach from the west with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and western New England Tuesday. This is the leading edge of hot weather that should be here for the second half of the week, with a potential heat wave.

Temperatures are likely topping 90° on Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Much of New England is likely to reach the lower 90s Thursday and Friday with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms later Thursday and especially Friday.

In the hot air there is potential for isolated severe weather each afternoon in the pop-up thunderstorms. The next significant front probably crosses New England from northwest to southeast Friday night with a chance of more widespread severe weather, before or seasonable and drier weather returns next weekend, as seen in our First Alert 10-day Forecast.