Sun Returns Alongside Cooler Temperatures Saturday

Our cold temperatures are here to stay as we head into the weekend.

This evening the wind will shift from onshore to northwesterly as we dry out from west to east this evening. Tonight our temperatures will fall to the 20s and 30s north, 30s to 40s south. Watch for areas of ice on the roads as temps north and west will be at or below freezing. An area of low pressure to our north will bring in snow showers across the mountains tonight and across the crown of Maine. Accumulation will be minor, about a coating to 2 inches of snow through Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon we could see some lake effect flurries across the Berkshires and some flurries in the mountains with the colder airmass in place. As the afternoon goes on we will see some clouds develop, but the day will be dry for most. Highs only reach the 40s and low 50s, and with a brisk northwest wind it will be a blustery day.

Sunday starts off dry, but a cold front heads in from the Great Lakes. This brings in scattered rain for southern New England and a wintry mix to snow north. Another few inches of snow is possible in the mountains Sunday night, while it remains all a cold rain south.

Monday afternoon we dry off with the exception of snow showers in the mountains. Highs stay in the 40s through the start to next week.

Another frontal boundary will bring in arctic air for midweek and a wintry mix chance Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs go from the 40s to upper 30s by Wednesday. The end of the 10-day forecast shows a continuation of the colder temperatures with highs modifying just a bit to the 40s.