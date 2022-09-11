Sun Turns to Clouds to Close Weekend

The sun takes a quick stroll this morning before clouds take control.

Warm and dry conditions will prevail, with temperatures around 80. Beware if you’re heading to the beach today, as rip currents and swells from distant, former Hurricane Earl will keep our coastal concerns active.

The high surf advisory has been extended through this 8 p.m. We’re expecting 5-6 foot waves along our immediate coast, 5-7 feet along the outer Cape and around 7 feet along the Islands.

Throughout the day, we’ll see more cloud cover. Some guidance wants to bring showers in the afternoon. Fortunately, we have dry air in the lower levels that will prevent these showers. Therefore, we’re expecting dry conditions.

Overnight Sunday a warm front will approach our southern region, providing the threat for showers. The southwest flow will intensify allowing the warm and humid airmass to move into the region. Monday will be on the cloudy side with temperatures around 80 and dew points in the mid 60s.

At this time, we’re not ruling out showers overnight Monday. We’re also tracking the potential for substantial rainfall on Tuesday, when instability could be present for thunderstorms.

We’re hopeful that showers will exit the region by late Tuesday. Considerable improvement expected through next weekend with dry weather and temperatures normal or a few degrees above average.