Record-High Heat Swamps New England

The summer heat is back, and with record-high temperatures!

Those high temperatures this afternoon take the top of the weather headlines -- we’re watching for highs in the 90s. Our highest daily record for Rochester, Massachusetts, for example, was 79 degrees back in 2016. We’re projecting a high of 90!

Boston, meanwhile, tied its record of 86 degrees for May 14, set way back in 1879.

Hydration and constant breaks will be the name of the game today for your outdoor activities. Many had been waiting for a warm-up such as this one, and after having most of the month with below average highs and gusty winds, we’re getting our piece of summer.

But our summer-like temps won’t last for too long.

We’re watching a slight cooldown tomorrow with increasing clouds, chance of showers and a cold front on Monday. This cold front is the reason why we have a First Alert Stamp on Monday; our severe weather potential will increase along western New England Monday afternoon.

Due to the warm temperatures possibly reaching 80s on Monday, our cold front will likely create some lifting in the atmosphere. With an already saturated atmosphere, this energy might bring the potential for hail, lighting and strong wind gusts.

Heading to the pool might sound tempting, but remember our water temperatures remain very cold still. We have pool temperatures in the 50s for some, ocean temperatures are still in the 40s, and same for lakes.

So if you’re boating, make sure to keep a life-vest, swimming may bring the risk of hypothermia with our current conditions. If you’re soaking the sun in the backyard, hydrate regardless of thirst and make sure to use sunscreen, our UV index will remain high, especially in northern New England.

Being near the water won’t be as recommended for Sunday, our chance of showers increase, and while there maybe a thunderstorm or two may be isolated to scattered for only some, the risk is not worth it; if you hear thunder… seek refuge.

Next week will bring more seasonable temperatures, highs will likely stay near and above 65 degrees. A drier pattern will also tend to dominate, keep your garden healthy and remember to water it.