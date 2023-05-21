Sunny and Breezy Sunday in New England

We got an astonishing amount of rain with yesterday’s event in parts of southern New England. Attleboro recorded up to 4” and 3.5” in parts of Rhode Island. Coastal Maine also had a decent amount of rain which is helping us battle the abnormally dry conditions we’ve had up to this season.

For your Sunday afternoon you’ll keep enjoying the beautiful sunny skies, highs in the 70s and a northwest wind that gusts up to 30 mph in spots.

The change in our wind direction tomorrow will mark the difference in the temperature change we’ll be having in the next 12-16 hours as we drop from the 70s today to the upper 50s and low 60s in our coasts & Boston in our Monday afternoon.

This steady sea breeze will keep us in the 60s through Tuesday. While we track a cold front pushing south on Wednesday, our temperatures may still get a chance to warm up a bit more before it arrives. The spread of showers will mostly extend across northern New England down to the Monadnock Region and north of the Mass Turn Pike before the system looses energy and restricts the showers to spotty activity in central MA.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Temperatures will drop to the 60s on the second half of our work week while we may see the chance of showers increasing throughout our Memorial Day Holiday Weekend as a coastal low creeps in.