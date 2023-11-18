Sunny and dry Sunday after cool Saturday night

Thanks to the passage of the cold front earlier today, we’ve got drier air making its way back into New England for the second half of the weekend and the start of Thanksgiving week.

For tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s. Sunday will be a dry day with a good amount of sunshine for most of us.

The tail end of an upper level storm system will move through northern New England on Sunday. With it, there could be a few more clouds and a couple stray showers across northern and central New England. Things stay quiet Monday and Tuesday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

By Tuesday afternoon, clouds will begin to increase. The big travel day on Wednesday will likely be wet across the Boston metro area … and across a large part of New England. Plan on slower and more congested traffic if you’re heading to your holiday destination on Wednesday!

Thanksgiving day itself is shaping up to be a dry day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. It will be on the cool side with high in the 40s. Temps will likely stay in the 40s through next weekend.