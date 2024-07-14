Sunny and dry Sunday before heat ramps up during the week

If you’ve been waiting for a little relief from the humidity, today is your day! But don’t get used to it. Dangerous heat returns this week.

As we move through this Sunday, expect high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. It will be hot, but humidity levels will be a tad lower than in recent days. What a treat! We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Tonight, lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Then, moving through the work week, much hotter weather moves!

In fact, your NBC 10 Boston First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alerts from Monday through Wednesday for the dangerous heat. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, but the humidity will send feels-like temperature soaring.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the Boston area on Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heat index values could rise as high as 102.

Even hotter weather pushes in on Tuesday. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for much of our area on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heat index values could get as high as 107.

Wednesday will also be another hot day with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will likely be in the triple digits.

This is the time to prepare for the dangerous heat this week. Plan to avoid working outside during the hottest part of the day. Drink plenty of water and wear light, loose fit clothing. Also, check on your elderly neighbors and pets.

As for storms, we’re tracking a few afternoon and evening storms on Monday. Storm chances ramp up with an approaching cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening into Thursday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

Stay with your NBC 10 Boston First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.