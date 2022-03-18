Sunny and in the 70s Friday, Then Wetter and Cooler Saturday

Have you been enjoying this 70-degree day? Whether you remained in the 60s along northern New England today or made it to the low 70s in spots across the southwest, the sun has still been amazing at making it feel so comfortable outdoors.

There’s no need for heavy coats, umbrellas or snow boots; we’re enjoying short sleeves and jeans this afternoon.

What a day out there! Hit 71° in Saugus during the 2PM hour before the sea breeze kicked in! (pic 2 shows quick drop in temp) Still not too shabby with temp now in the mid 60s.. ;) #Saugus #weather pic.twitter.com/huh77dX1k1 — David J Bagley NBC10 Boston/NECN (@DavidBagleyWX) March 18, 2022

Rain moves in Saturday

If you have plans to go outdoors, our skies will grow in clouds late this evening, but no precipitation is expected to be widespread until we get to tomorrow morning. Showers begin early a.m. in western New England and then this will go into the east and northeast through lunchtime and last through tomorrow night in the northeast.

While most of New England will climb to the low 50s and upper 40s, the far northeastern tip of Maine will remain with cooler temperatures that will allow for wintry precipitation. Snow will last through early afternoon and likely transition into freezing rain and a wintry mix after 2 p.m.

NECN

Sunday kicks off spring with mild temperatures and a mostly dry afternoon

For Sunday, the pick of the weekend and also the start of astronomical spring, temperatures rise above average once again. Isolated sprinkles might be out your door before noon, but these will leave and allow us to enjoy a mostly dry afternoon. Southern New England will remain dry on Sunday but rain showers and a wintry mix will try to take over the mountain area in the late hours.

NECN

Temps remain above average for start of week

As far as next week, we’re starting off with low rain chances, our highs will stay in the low to mid-50s (still above average for this time of the year). Normal highs in Boston should be 46, while Monday is expected to rise up to 55. Wednesday will be cooler, highs only rise to the upper 40s and our rain chances rise again as we go though the end of next week in our exclusive 10-day forecast. Enjoy your weekend & stay safe.