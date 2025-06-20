Sunny and windy start to summer

Happy summer! The official start to the season (astronomically) is at 10:42 pm.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This is the northernmost point of the sun’s rays on the Earth, directly over the Tropic of Cancer. Enjoy today, the longest day of the year with 15 hours and 17 minutes of daylight! With so much more direct sun, we have a very high UV index so sunscreen or shade is necessary to avoid sunburn.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Today also brings us some relief with lowering humidity and drier air. Sunshine and highs in the 80s mean it’s a beautiful summer day! The issue, however, is the wind. Our gusts from the west are 40-55 mph and that means wind advisories are up for much of New England through 6 p.m. The wind subsides to a comfy breeze tonight as lows reach the 50s and 60s.

This weekend our highs stay in the 80s for both days as we see slightly higher humidity levels each day. Showers and storms are possible Sunday morning, then dry all afternoon to evening. A decaying thunderstorm complex seems to head into New England for Sunday morning. Isolated storms could be severe, with damaging winds as the main threat.

Next week the heat becomes dangerous. We have a First Alert for Tuesday with the peak heat and humidity across the northeast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s…even around 100 degrees in some cities by Monday and especially Tuesday. The humidity levels are also anticipated to be elevated so that means our heat index could be around 105 to 110 degrees. Monday and Tuesday seem to bring us the most heat. Then Wednesday we’re back in the 80s. A dome of high pressure & heat will keep away storm chances until Thursday into next Friday with more highs in the 80s.