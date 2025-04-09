Sunny — but cold — Wednesday on tap as we track more rain for the weekend

Finally! A sunny day. It's a little (OK, maybe a lot) on the cold side with wind chills in the teens, but bright days are hard to come by in this pattern.

We’ll recover steadily to the upper 40s Wednesday – a bit cooler in the Worcester Hills. Sun will dominate, and the breezes stay steady. Unfortunately, wind chills won’t get much above 40 degrees this afternoon.

I hate to switch subjects to the upcoming wet weather, but this is a FOREcast, and we must move forward.

Clouds will be on the prowl on Thursday. Any early sun will be snuffed out as we go overcast in the afternoon. Despite that, we should make the low 50s in most spots. Sprinkles or isolated showers will move overhead Thursday night and early Friday — kind of a primer for the weekend.

By Saturday, a developing storm off the New Jersey coast will get rolling. Rain will spread into New England and winds will turn in from the northeast. I won’t mince words here. This is a raw, windswept rain that will last from start to finish. What’s worse is the storm is still around on Sunday, keeping us in the wet weather and chilly temps. Yeah, this is a weekend to keep things indoors…again.

By Monday, the storm pulls away and the temperatures recover to near 60 degrees (of course). We’ll head for a mini mild spell on Tuesday before we sink back by midweek.