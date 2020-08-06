Our lows this morning fell to the 50s and 40s in some areas in northern New England, thanks to such a dry air-mass in place. It almost has a fall feeling even across southern New England with morning lows in the 60s.

We expect plenty of sunshine today and a few afternoon clouds, low humidity and highs in the 70s north, to 80s south.

Changes are on the way as soon as night falls. Lows will be in the 60s to low 70s south and the clouds will increase. We swap our southwest breeze for a northeast breeze Friday and track in a warm front from the south.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

A few showers are possible across the south coast overnight, with some fog. Scattered showers spread across southern New England from south to north, and may stop along the Mass Pike.

The rain will be off and on with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. The showers linger across Cape Cod Friday evening, and then we have a brief break. Clouds will be draped across most of the northeast tomorrow so that, combined with an onshore breeze, will keep our temps in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will be just as cool but with increasing humidity. Highs again will be in the 70s. A system will move through, bringing scattered showers and a couple storms across all of New England.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s, but the humidity increases. We will be hot and humid for next week as highs return to around 90 degrees through at least midweek. By midweek, scattered storms arrive and temps will be back in the low 80s.