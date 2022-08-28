Sunny, Pleasant Afternoon Ahead of Early Week Warmup

We started our Sunday with plenty of clouds early. While these continue to march out, our afternoon brings mostly sunny skies. An easterly flow will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and they’ll range in the low 80s inland.

Our evening is fantastic and pleasant while our temperatures tonight will dip to the 60s again. Our week will start warm, temperatures climb rapidly to the upper 80s tomorrow and reach 90 by Tuesday.

While mostly sunny skies continue to take over tomorrow through Tuesday, a frontal boundary will start to make its way down late Tuesday, enhancing the chance for showers across much of New England. This will keep the chance for storms on Wednesday and drop temperatures again slowly.

By the second half of the week, we’ll dip again to more seasonable numbers; we’ll see highs in the lower 80s to upper 70s by Friday. In our 10-day forecast we see the first days of September with more seasonable temperatures, mostly sunny skies and lower humidity.