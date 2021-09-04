Sunny, Pleasant Start to Labor Day Weekend

Sunny and pleasant to kick off this holiday weekend. Absolutely fantastic weather today, making today our “Pick of the Weekend”. Mother Nature sure is making up for the “not so nice weather” during our most recent holiday weekends. No complaints this time around.

Sunny and dry today due to a high pressure that remain in control. We expect it to move offshore overnight. Dry weather will prevail with the wind blowing from the west which will give way to more seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday will be under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday night into Monday morning we’ll see scattered showers push through. Do expect clearing mid to late morning. Conditions will improve considerably by Tuesday with sun and temperatures nearing 80.

Meanwhile, seasonable to slightly above normal temperatures will dominate much of the extended forecast. Dewpoints will be on the low to moderate range with a bit of increase Sunday into Wednesday and again midweek.

Late in the week, the sun makes a comeback with pleasant temperatures. We do expect for rip currents risk for southeast-facing beaches due to swell from Hurricane Larry that, based on NHC track, will remain well offshore. Weather will remain pleasant from Friday through the weekend in the mid to upper 70s.

In the meantime, enjoy the current weather keeping in mind our wellness forecast:

Pollen: High (Ragweed)

Air Quality: Good

UV Index: High (Protect your skin, use sunblock)

Humidity: Low (Refreshing Air Prevails)

Have a safe and happy holiday weekend!