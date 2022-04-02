Sunny Saturday Afternoon, Showers Usher in for Sunday

It’s been a lovely Saturday!

Winds continue gusting over 15 mph for which our temperatures feel cooler, our wind chills were down in the upper teens and low 20s this morning but have increased now to the upper 40s and low 50s. Thanks to sunny skies, no one is whining on this weather.

While it is going to be another cool & dry night, our clouds are thickening and we’ll be having showers popping up again tomorrow afternoon. Outdoor plans shouldn’t be affected as long as we’re out before 2 p.m. in Boston.

Connecticut will see showers by late morning and even some snow will pop in the Berkshires. The snow will stretch through the green and white mountains on Sunday afternoon and our rain showers will likely move into eastern New England after 3 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The showers remain through tomorrow night, some isolated spots could see heavier rain. A few flurries could be seen in the higher elevations across Worcester County, north of route 2 and the Berkshires. The rest of us will work our way into drying through the overnight hours for Monday morning.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

Clouds will remain on Monday though, some spots could see peeks of sun and Tuesday will be another dry afternoon. The showers move in as soon as Tuesday night.

From Tuesday night into Friday we’ll see rain chances taking over the 10 day forecast. In that same 10 day we see temperatures remaining above average for much of the week- but on the coolest days, Sunday and Wednesday, we’ll see highs drop to the upper 40s to low 50s. Wind is also increasing on Wednesday with gusts over 30 mph.

Our New England waters will likely see choppy shores especially along the south. Next weekend features highs in the mid-50s. A somewhat unsettled Saturday with drier conditions for Sunday. This may all still shift a bit since we’re still far from that. Your Frist Alert Team will keep you updated. Make the best of your weekend.

Stay safe.