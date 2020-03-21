Sunny Sunday Before Possible Accumulating Snow on Monday

It certainly wasn’t as warm Saturday as it was Friday, but at least the sun was shining. Temperatures were in the 50s at midnight but dropped to the 40s, and that’s where we stayed for much the day.

It will be even colder Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Even though it will be chilly, we are expecting another day filled with sunshine.

Monday, clouds will increase through the day. A coastal storm will be developing to our south. As the precipitation moves in, it’s possible that we’ll see accumulating snow especially away from the coast. It appears that we'll see plowable snow west of Route 128 and across the rest of central and northern New England.

Precipitation will begin to taper off during the day on Tuesday, when the afternoon will be much warmer with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Unsettled weather moves back in Wednesday going into Thursday. It appears that will see snow in the mountains rain on the coast. Temperatures will warm up at the end of the week with highs back into the 50s and 60s.

Next weekend looks a little unsettled. Saturday it will be warm, but showers will be possible. At this point, Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with a lot of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Early the following week we'll remain mild with the sun shining as temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s.