Sunshine and Cool Temps for Sunday Afternoon

Other than some ocean effect clouds departing Cape Cod, and some clouds on the west side of the green mountains in Vermont, most of us are enjoying a beautiful Sunday in New England. Many observers are reporting a ring around the sun today, maybe a sign that the ski areas get a little snow tomorrow.

But for the most part our quiet weather pattern likely continues for several more days.

High pressure is ruling across most of the United States including here in New England with the sunshine increasing where we have some clouds this afternoon with temperatures holding in the 20s north and 30s to low 40s south, with less wind than yesterday.

We should have a mostly clear and quiet night tonight with some radiational cooling, anywhere with snow on the ground may get it down to the single numbers and teens, most of us are falling into the 20s tonight.

The big weather headline today is a snow storm in Texas, with big fat snowflakes in Waco, word is it’s the first snow in that area in five years. There’s even a winter storm warning in northern Louisiana this afternoon.

That low pressure system is expected to diminish in intensity as it goes off the southeastern United States and then passes out to sea well south of New England Tuesday.

At that time high-pressure will be building to our south with more of a breeze from the southwest, temperatures will start to moderate back into the 40s for afternoon highs, with nighttime lows remaining seasonable.

The next weather maker for New England looks like a sprawling low pressure system moving into the Great Lakes Wednesday night and Thursday.

At that time our temperatures will be marginal for a mix of rain and elevation snow later Thursday and Friday.

The latest thinking is that Friday is the wet day near the shore, with snow in the mountains.

Colder air will be working into New England by the weekend with a chance of some off and on elevation snow, or some mixed showers toward the coast.

Winter has been going easy on us for the most part so far this year, how long can it last?

Stay tuned to our first alert 10 day forecast for the latest updates.