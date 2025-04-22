Sunshine and mild temperatures dominate the forecast

We don’t want to jinx ourselves, but there have been enough hints of spring here in Boston lately to finally say it’s (almost) here to stay. Almost! In fact, we’re tracking a lot of sunshine this week and mild temps before more rain arrives by the weekend.

As we continue moving through this Tuesday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the Greater Boston area. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the low to mid-70s. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the low 50s.

On Wednesday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and the 70s inland.

The sea breeze will likely keep temperatures in the mid-60s along the coast on Thursday, but farther inland, temperatures will rise into the 70s. We’ll see even more sunshine during the day. But by late Thursday night, a shower or two could sneak into the area from the north. Parts of southern New Hampshire toward the Merrimack Valley/North Shore will have the best chance for rain. We’ll watch it.

As Friday rolls in, the clouds will push in to gradually through the day in advance of a frontal system. That front will bring scattered rain and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm to the region on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Friday, then in the lower 60s Saturday.

Where will it rain on Saturday?

Our skies will clear into Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

Oh, by the way! Venus and Saturn will be near the crescent moon for a few mornings this week, starting this Thursday. In fact, you won’t miss Venus. It will be very bright in the morning sky. But check it out! Look east and enjoy.