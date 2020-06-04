Sunshine and Summer Highs Thursday Ahead of Possible Thunderstorms

A milder air mass is in place this morning so temperatures in northern New England, where we have been dealing with frost the past three mornings, are finally above freezing making it a more comfortable start to the day across the entire region.

Today will be a summery day under a mostly sunny sky with highs well into the 80s south, while 70s north. Perfect weather to head to the beach- just make sure you pack and apply that sunscreen. A pop-up shower or two is possible in the afternoon with daytime heating but most of us will stay mainly dry.

Humidity will increase over the next couple of days, making it feel like summer until Saturday. A wind out of the southwest Friday will allow our temperatures to soar close to 90 degrees in some locations, especially where we get to see more sun. As the dew points (the measurement of how much moisture is in the air) rise, the opportunity for showers will increase as well.

The first round of rain is possible Friday morning along the south coast and then scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. At this time, it doesn’t appear like there is a chance for widespread activity, so many of us may end up not getting rain Friday.

By Saturday, highs will be in the 80s and a cold front will trigger more showers and thunderstorms that may last into the late afternoon hours. Behind this front, cooler and less humid air arrives from Canada, keeping highs mostly in the 70s south, 60s north. There will still be energy aloft, so after a bright start to the day, clouds will bubble up in the afternoon and a pop-up shower is possible.

It stays comfortable and cool to start the week, but we will quickly see a return of warmer air and the chance for showers toward the end of our exclusive 10-day forecast.