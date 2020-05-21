forecast

Sunshine and Summertime Temperatures Thursday, Friday

Temperatures continue to warm with highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday - the warmest day of the stretch - near 80

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Today will be warmer than yesterday. The coast won’t be dealing with a chilly sea breeze - everyone will warm nicely.

Temperatures will continue to warm. Friday looks to be the warmest day of the stretch with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s.

The weekend looks slightly cooler, especially starting Saturday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will break the warm and humid air mass.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

We will have an onshore flow starting Saturday afternoon continuing into Sunday and I will keep temperatures down into the 60s at the coast, but it will still be warm inland.

Memorial day looks quiet with temperatures in the mid 70s. The week ahead looks quiet and warm with temperatures mainly in the 70s. Enjoy!

Climate

cyclone 20 hours ago

Cyclone Batters India and Bangladesh Coasts, Millions Flee

carbon emissions May 19

Carbon Emissions Dropped 17 Percent Globally Amid Coronavirus

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England Weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us