Sunshine Early Wednesday

We finally have some sunshine for everyone on this Wednesday morning. Overnight lows have dropped to the 30s and there is some patchy frost. The sun will help to heat us up fast inland with high in the upper 50s to low 60s.

High pressure over Nova Scotia and local sea breezes will keep temps cooler on the coast, around 50. Clouds will increase by mid-afternoon from west to east as our next system heads our way.

An area of low pressure tracks through the Great Lakes and will slowly arrive in New England for Thursday into Friday. Thursday looks mainly cloudy with a few showers and a gusty southeast wind. Highs warm in to the 50s.

Friday will be rainy and windy as winds gust between 40 and 50 mph across southern New England from the south. This means our temps warm to the 60s prior to scattered rain and thunderstorms along a cold front.

The showers linger into Saturday morning, tapering off for the afternoon as highs reach the mid 60s and the sun returns late in the day. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70 inland, 60 on the coast.

Next week we stay consistently milder as another cold front moves in Monday. Highs that day reach the 60s again, then fall to the 50s for Tuesday and possible the rest of the 10-day.