Sunshine, Highs Near 50 Wednesday

You’ll be able to feel that Spring is right around the corner today. Temperatures will make a run at 50.

But a cold front will move in during the night, dropping temperatures for Thursday and Friday. A couple showers will be possible with the front. Temperatures will reach the 40s on Thursday, 30s on Saturday before we see another warm-up.

At this point, next weekend will be 50/50. Saturday looks to be a bit unsettled with a wintry mix changing to rain as temperatures warm into the 40s. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low 50s.

Next Monday will be unsettled again with some wet weather returning.