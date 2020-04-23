Sunshine, Mild Temperatures Thursday Ahead of Rainy Friday

Today is the pick of the week. You can expect sunshine with temperatures back in the mid 50s. Unfortunately the dry weather won’t stick around. Wet weather will return Thursday nightand continue through Friday night. North of Route 2 will say mostly dry, but in southern New England more than an inch of rain as possible.

We can expect Saturday to be the pic of the weekend as temperatures reach the low 60s with sunshine. Unfortunately that too is short-lived and wet weather will return Sunday and continue into Monday. Temperatures will only be in the 40s.

If we look at the long range there’s a lot to look forward to. It appears we might be starting to get out of this unsettled, cool weather pattern. Temperatures by the end of the ten-day will reach the 60s with sunshine back in place.