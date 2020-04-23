forecast

Sunshine, Mild Temperatures Thursday Ahead of Rainy Friday

Thursday is the pick of the week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 50s before a cooler and rainy Friday

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Today is the pick of the week. You can expect sunshine with temperatures back in the mid 50s. Unfortunately the dry weather won’t stick around. Wet weather will return Thursday nightand continue through Friday night. North of Route 2 will say mostly dry, but in southern New England more than an inch of rain as possible.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

We can expect Saturday to be the pic of the weekend as temperatures reach the low 60s with sunshine. Unfortunately that too is short-lived and wet weather will return Sunday and continue into Monday. Temperatures will only be in the 40s.

If we look at the long range there’s a lot to look forward to. It appears we might be starting to get out of this unsettled, cool weather pattern. Temperatures by the end of the ten-day will reach the 60s with sunshine back in place.

More on Climate

Earth Day 16 hours ago

As Earth Day Turns 50, Green Movement Faces Fresh Challenges

climate change Apr 22

As People Stay Home, Earth Turns Wilder and Cleaner

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England Weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us