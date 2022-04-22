Sunshine Moves In, Wind Lingers As Warming Trend Continues

High pressure builds into the region today providing us with a dry, northwest flow.

Other than some clouds and a few lingering morning rain and snow showers along the Canadian border, much of the region will see lots of sunshine along with warm temperatures. Winds will be a bit active in the morning, but lighten up during the afternoon with gusts over 20 mph at times, diminishing late in the day. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s for much of southern New England, mid 50s to 60 north, with slightly cooler temperatures far north.

Clear skies tonight will provide excellent viewing for the Lyrid Meteor Showers which peak tonight. Look for the constellation Lyra and you may see 15-20 shooting stars per hour, perhaps a few more! The best viewing will be after midnight. Low temperatures drop into the upper 30s to low 40s south, 30s north.

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend, for most, with sunshine giving way to some afternoon clouds. I say for most because we’ll be watching for localized sea breezes to develop along the immediate coastlines which will cool things off a bit during the afternoon. Highs will reach well into the 60s across inland southern New England, around 60 coast, 50s north.

A backdoor cold front will cool off the eastern third of the region Sunday as it stalls out over Connecticut, Massachusetts, and western New Hampshire. A stray sprinkle or shower is possible late Saturday night into the early morning hours, but most should remain dry. Highs reach the 50s east, 60 southwestern New England.