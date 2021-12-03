Sunshine Returns With Wind and Plummeting Temperatures

Our air has turned much colder today as temps crashed to the 20s and 30s overnight on a gusty northwest wind.

The wind sticks around all day long, making it feel like the 20s to around 30 degrees, with actual highs in the 30s. At least we have some sunshine today, and a few mountain snow showers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The weekend is going to be chilly, but pretty quiet both days. A weak low pressure system heads through Saturday afternoon, increasing our clouds and bringing flurries south, and snow showers in the ski areas. A few inches of accumulation will add to the growing snow depth there (mainly from fake snow). Highs reach the 30s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies; Sunday’s highs reach the low 40s with more sunshine.

Temps increase on a strong south wind for Monday. A potent area of low pressure tracks northwest of New England, so we are in the warmer sector of this storm. Looking at more rain than anything for much of the northeast. Scattered showers will be around all day, with more widespread rain in the evening and overnight as the cold front heads through. Gusts will be around 50 mph Monday, as temps heat up to the low 60s.

After this storm moves by, we turn much colder again. Tuesday’s highs fall to the 30s on a blustery northwest wind. Again, upslope mountain snow showers can be found on Tuesday.

Our unsettled pattern continues through next week, with another system Wednesday, and again Friday. Stay tuned for details on these storms as we get closer to the days.