Sunshine, Summer Weather Continues

Hopefully you didn’t put away your summer outfits. After a brief stretch of early season cold, our temperatures will be warming up once again.

Our summery weather conditions will continue. Friday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s, more of the same Saturday and it will be even warmer on Sunday. For the second half of the week, high temperatures may reach the low 80s.

There’s a chance of rain on Monday. As it stands right now we expect scattered showers, but unfortunately no real beneficial rain. Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet and cooler with high temperatures back into the mid 70s.

Looking at the big picture, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any significant rain over the next week to 10 days. The drought is forecast to worsen.