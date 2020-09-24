forecast

Sunshine, Summer Weather Continues

For the second half of the week, high temperatures may reach the low 80s

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hopefully you didn’t put away your summer outfits. After a brief stretch of early season cold, our temperatures will be warming up once again.

Our summery weather conditions will continue. Friday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s, more of the same Saturday and it will be even warmer on Sunday. For the second half of the week, high temperatures may reach the low 80s.

There’s a chance of rain on Monday. As it stands right now we expect scattered showers, but unfortunately no real beneficial rain. Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet and cooler with high temperatures back into the mid 70s.

Looking at the big picture, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any significant rain over the next week to 10 days. The drought is forecast to worsen.

Local

Breonna Taylor 5 hours ago

Boston Protesters Call for Justice in Breonna Taylor Case

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

Holliston Mystery: What Toppled the Town's Famous Landmark?

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England Weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us