Sunshine, Temperatures Near 90 Thursday

We have a new weather pattern in New England today, featuring warmer air and more sunshine than clouds, with only a few scattered showers and storms.

The upper-level low pressure center opened up and pushed out to sea early this morning, but a weak surface boundary remains.

A new front from Canada is moving into northern Maine. That font comes south with renewed downpours and thunder tomorrow. The weekend is a tough call, as that front stalls near the south coast on Independence Day Saturday.

The full 'Buck Moon' is Saturday night, so tides are running strong with high tides midday and likely favorable beach weather, but not certain yet.

Today our air is coming more from the southwest allowing for warmer weather. High temperatures will near 90° in parts of western New England to the low 80s east with moderate humidity.

Cooler air will be moving into Maine with wind from the north tonight and tomorrow, that’ll set up a boundary and southern and western New England with some heavy rain and thunder possible once again.

As the front stalls just south of New England this weekend, we may end up with showers on Saturday and Sunday. But we are optimistic that most of our independence day weekend should be dry for most of New England, as seen in our first alert 10 day forecast.