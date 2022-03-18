Sunshine, Temps in the 70s Friday Before Rain Moves in

We have some areas of fog and drizzle that continue to break apart as high pressure takes over today. This is the pick of the 10-day forecast as we anticipate highs in the 70s for some and great spring sunshine.

Highs at the coastline will be much cooler, thanks to a sea breeze. Highs stay in the 50s to 60s there, while inland some daily record highs could fall. The record high for Boston is 74 (2012), Worcester is 74 (2012), Providence is 73 (2011), and Hartford is 72 (2012).

This weekend cools off as highs only reach the 50s on Saturday with heavy showers. The rain will be widespread and in waves all day long, so have a back up for those outdoor plans.

This low pressure system may swing in some colder air and some pop up showers across southern New England late Sunday, after reaching highs around 60. The afternoon St. Patrick’s Day parades on Sunday should be dry with nice spring air and a light breeze.

Quiet weather sticks around for most of next week as we welcome in the first few days of astronomical spring (starting on Sunday). Highs stay in the 50s to upper 40s all next week.

By the end of the week another low pressure system could bring in some rain or even snow, depending on the track. If we do see any snow, it won’t be around too long thanks to more spring weather into next weekend.