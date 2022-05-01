Sunshine, Warm Air, and Blue Skies Today

Hoping you’ve had the opportunity to enjoy this picture perfect afternoon, our highs have exceeded this season’s average on inland communities. We’ve had upper 60s and 70s popping up along the west and while the sea breeze continues on our coastal communities, temperatures being much nicer than yesterday.

Tomorrow won’t be as beautiful, though, but it doesn’t mean you won’t get to enjoy it. Our temperatures drop to the upper 50s and we’ll see more clouds filling in through the afternoon with the chance of showers.

Our showers continue to pop up scattered through Tuesday morning and they’ll leave by Thursday afternoon. This will keep most outdoor activities safe for Tuesday afternoon, with another round of widespread precipitation on Wednesday.

If you’re hoping for highs in the 60s and more sun, Thursday would be your pick. On Thursday, highs will be in the mid and upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our wind gusts, however, will likely pick up that day as well.

The chance of showers is not over, we’ll see another round as we wrap up our week, but if this system leaves in time, we’ll get to rescue the Mother's Day forecast. We’re watching highs in the upper 50s for Mother's Day, with a 30% chance of showers and a mix of sun and clouds. Considering this is an early forecast, the hopes for a rain-free afternoon remain high. Enjoy your Sunday evening and stay safe.