Sunshine Wednesday Before Downpours, Thunderstorms Move in Overnight

Heavy rain and thunder can be expected – but not in every single town or city

By Pamela Gardner

Humidity is on the uptick today as a vigorous front approaches New England. Highs will be in the 80s again with a wind from the southwest, helping to push in the humid air.

Meantime, Hurricane Larry is spinning up big waves over the Atlantic. Wave sets are inbound to the coast later tonight and tomorrow with swells peaking on Friday at over ten feet offshore.

That front arrives late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Heavy rain and thunder can be expected – but not in every single town or city. These will be individual storms and downpours, hitting some and sparing others. I don’t see an widespread flood threat, but there may be some brief, spotty flooding and ponding on the roadways for the morning commute.

The afternoon sees the temps level off in the 70s with a few more leftover showers or downpours. This is a slow-moving front, so don’t expect clearing until late Thursday night.

Fresh air returns late week and carries us into the weekend. There’s lots to love about the forecast: sun and mild temps. Confidence is high for a rain-free spell from Friday to Sunday, so start drafting up plans now.

