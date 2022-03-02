Sunshine Wednesday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Overnight

Amidst a small warmup, weak weather systems are moving through. The one last night wasn’t much of a snow maker, but some spots in the Worcester Hills picked up a coating to about ½”. It’s long gone for now, as we look for the next round to move through tonight.

With our mild start this morning, we have a solid chance of cracking 40 degrees in most spots. Sun will dominate through the early afternoon too. Clouds are on the approach late day with the arrival of the next storm system, which is turning out to be another tricky setup.

Temps will fall into the overnight, but we’ll be right on the freezing line. Our window of snow/rain will be from 11 p.m. through 4 a.m., with some spots picking up a coating to nearly an inch. Some part of that burst of precipitation may include some snow squalls as the colder air rushes in and the temperatures fall.

Plenty of cold air is coming Thursday, but the sun should offset some of that chill. No dice on Friday as the airmass is too darn cold.

The weekend still features a moderation in temperatures with a soaking wet storm system eying the Northeast. This could mean we crack 60 degrees by Monday with the mild air in tow, but that may also come with some gusty winds.

For a relatively “quiet” week, there’s still plenty to talk about.