System to Bring Wave of Showers, Clouds and Drizzle to New England

A blocking system will continue to bring waves of showers, clouds and drizzle across New England this week. The system will move backward from east to west, until the end of the week.

This evening, more showers will develop as we have a northeast flow and temperatures hold in the 40s. Tonight we drop to the 30s and the showers will flip to a mix or snow showers for a brief time.

Any snow accumulation will be light and scattered on grassy areas overnight. About a coating to 1 inch will be possible across northern New England and for central Massachusetts.

Interior Maine and higher terrain will see 1-3 inches of slushy snowfall through Tuesday morning.

A brief dry spell returns for Tuesday into Wednesday, but our airflow continues from the north, northeast. Some hours of sunshine will be possible for Tuesday and Wednesday, especially away from the coast.

Wednesday into Thursday we will see a storm system strengthen near Nova Scotia and will drift slowly westward. This storm brings in increased waves offshore, rain and snow showers and dreary conditions into early Friday.

Friday we start to dry out as our weather pattern changes for the weekend. Sunshine breaks out for both Saturday and Sunday and our highs will be in the 50s away from the coast.

Next week, a system heads in for the start to the week, but also will help to bring us milder temperatures around 60 degrees. Stay tuned to our First Alert 10-day forecast for updates.