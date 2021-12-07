Taking a Closer Look at the Timeline for Wednesday's Snowfall

Wintry weather is headed our way and will impact the region Wednesday. Ahead of the storm, clouds will increase and thicken Tuesday night and temperatures will drop back into the 20s and 30s from north to south.

Bursts of scattered snow showers will develop mid to late morning Wednesday -- mainly in western and northern New England -- and may dust the roads in spots, particularly from central Vermont into western New Hampshire and western Massachusetts. By midday to early afternoon, the snow showers will be very hit or miss, though they’ll try to organize into an area of steadier light to moderate snow by evening.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The “height” of the storm, so to speak, will be from about 6 to 10 p.m.; expect some slippery travel, light accumulation on the roads and reduced visibility. Leave extra time to get to your destination.

There will be a rain/snow line for this event which will set up across southeast Massachusetts. It’ll be mainly raindrops until the late evening when temperatures drop a bit, allowing for the rain to flip to snow, accumulating scattered coatings on grassy and colder surfaces.

In general, it still looks like a general coating to 2 inches for many of us, though it’s worth noting that some of our guidance is trying to hone in on some localized banding that may set up from southeast New Hampshire to the southern Maine coastline. We’ve highlighted this on the accumulation map with “localized 3 inches plus." I wouldn’t be surprised to see some spots in those areas (or nearby) pick up 4 inches, 5 inches or even isolated 6 inch amounts.

By Thursday it’s all done, aside from some Green Mountain upslope snow showers; highs will be in the 30s to around 40.

Friday morning will feature a light wintry mix mainly north and west of Boston, which could create a few slick spots for early morning commuters, so use caution. That’s actually a sign of mild air moving back in our direction.

Highs will jump to around 60 Saturday, though we’ll be dodging some raindrops from time to time. A cold front sweeps through Saturday night into Sunday morning, cooling us off a bit to near 50 Sunday.

Next week’s weather pattern looks fairly tranquil, with fair skies and highs near or slightly above normal.