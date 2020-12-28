Temperature Swings Ahead of New Year's Storm

Another holiday around the corner and what looked like a carbon copy of Christmas is now taking a bit of a turn.

I’ll leave you in suspense for a moment as we survey the land in the early part of the week. Today is a semi-mild day ahead of a one-day blast of cold tomorrow. It’s not much, since there’s no huge pattern change to support a prolonged cold spell.

We’re not sleeping on it, however. The wind chills all day will make if feel like 20s, so dress for the season if you’re going out.

Now, onto the storm for New Year’s.

What seemed like a gusty, mild, driving-rain event now appears like a chilly, soaking-rain event. A front swinging through on NYE will drop a batch of cold air into our laps. (This could provide us with a break in the wet weather through much of the night, mind you.)

This means instead of highs nearing 60 on New Year’s Day, we’ll be lucky to sneak into the 40s. There’s even a possibility that some spots could see icing. (Low levels will be cold, upper levels should be above freezing.) Most of the rain should also fall on New Year’s Day, with a slow exit on Saturday.

The pattern should settle down after that. I’m not seeing any large storms kicking up after the 1st of the year, but we certainly stay on the mild side of things. There are hints from our guidance at a larger pattern change toward the middle of the month, but we’re treading lightly since it lies on the extreme end of predictability at this point.

Happy New Year!