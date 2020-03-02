Temperatures Continue to Rise While Showers Move Through Region

Our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast looks a lot like spring as we dive into the month of March, therefore, the start of meteorological spring, with most of our forecast high temperatures in the 50s.

The warmth began with a round of flurries and snow showers predawn Monday that left an isolated slick spot with a light dusting of snow north and west of Boston, but those flurries developed on the leading edge of incoming warmth.

Monday will feature variable clouds with limited breaks of sun between them – all continued evidence of the new warmth arriving – and when another disturbance aloft crosses the New England sky Monday evening and night, a new round of showers will blossom.

With warmth continuing to stream in on an increasing southerly breeze Monday and Monday night, temperatures will stay mild overnight, in the 40s south and 30s north, setting a launchpad for Tuesday high temperatures after predawn showers depart.

With breaks of sun and continuing southerly wind, high temperatures Tuesday should reach 60 degrees in some of southern New England before yet another disturbance moves in – poised to re-ignite rain showers Tuesday evening through Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, not only do rain showers shift east of New England, but new, cooler air streams in on a busy westerly wind, making southern New England high temperatures in the 50s feel like the 40s, but also delivering enough cooler air to northern New England for some mountain snow showers from time to time through the day.

A cooler Thursday sets the stage for a weather setup we will watch carefully Friday: although right now it doesn't look like a very large threat, a dual-barreled disturbance Friday will bring cold air and moisture from the north and warmth with moisture from the south, eventually coalescing into a coastal storm south of New England.

If the two disturbances come close enough for a significant interaction a shield of snow and rain would come together and impact New England Friday – more likely is for the disturbances to be close, but not too close, resulting in scattered rain showers south and snow showers north.

Cooler and dry air arrives for the weekend, as it has for the past few weekends, before 50s return to the forecast next week, taking us through the first week and a half of March!