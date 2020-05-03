new england forecast

Temperatures Could Reach 80 Degrees Before Cold Front

A few showers are possible, but we are expecting more sunshine mixed in between the clouds

By Chris Gloninger

Temperatures today will be even warmer than they were on Saturday with highs reaching the low 70s to about 80 degrees. Any morning clouds and showers with a warm front will quickly clear out.

A cold front is heading in for Monday, but we aren’t expecting much in the way of rain. A few showers are possible, but we are expecting more sunshine mixed in between the clouds. Temperatures will reach the 60s for most locations.

Last week most locations received 2 to 3 inches of rain, that won’t be the case this week. We do have numerous chances for showers, but most of this activity will be light.

Next weekend is Mother’s Day. The weather looks to improve. Temperatures won’t be as warm as they were.

