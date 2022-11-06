Temperatures Far Away from the Norm in New England

It’s a mild morning in a typically frosty month!

While the first week of November usually brings the first freeze in Boston, our temperatures are far away from that.

We’re getting ready for another record-setting afternoon. Highs will range in the mid-70s, increasing clouds and increasing moisture will take over the afternoon too as a frontal boundary pushes in. This cold front is that same one we’ve been following for days now, it produced severe storms over Texas and Oklahoma, with storms that stretched all the way to The Great Lakes. While we won’t be expecting severe weather, there might be a few showers pushes over the west and northern areas in New England.

Most of the showers will take place in the afternoon and into tomorrow morning. These showers will likely be brief and leave by Monday afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will still have a chance to jump into the 70s and possibly bring a few more record highs before the colder air rushes in the evening. This colder and drier air will bring temperatures down to the 50s by Tuesday.

In a matter of 24 hours, our temperatures will drop more than 20 degrees from one afternoon to the next. This could be a shock to the system, so best thing is to be prepared and keep a jacket handy if planning to be out and about on Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coolest days of the week before another warm round of 60s and near 70s arrives by Thursday into Friday. This same warmth comes with moisture and the chance for some showers. By the end of the 10-day forecast you’ll notice temperatures take another dip into the 40s.