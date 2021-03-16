Temperatures on the Rise Tuesday, Snow Flakes Friday

No records were set yesterday, but it certainly was cold. Many in southern New England barely hit 30 degrees and in northern New England it stayed in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures will warm slowly.

Dry conditions and low humidity levels will mean additional brush fires are possible, but the threat isn’t as high as yesterday. We can expect mainly quiet weather today and tomorrow with some clouds overspreading southern New England.

Another thaw begins Tuesday with temperatures returning to the 40s. Thursday into Friday is looking a little more interesting. A coastal storm is forecast to pass to the south and some light rain to snow is possible along and south of route 2. If we are to see snow accumulations, they look to be light.

The first day of spring will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 40s, but by Sunday temperatures will return to around 50. The following week looks to be seasonably mild.