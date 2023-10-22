Temperatures possibly reaching the 30s in New England on Monday

We woke up to a fantastic morning across New England, we’re keeping it sunny through midday and early PM before more clouds take over by the late PM and evening hours.

Highs today are in the upper 50s with a cooler feel to the air with gusts 20-30 mph. The overnight will remain cloudy with lows in the mid to lower 40s inland.

As the wind remains though tomorrow, our Monday morning may dip to temperatures feeling in the upper 30s across the Worcester Hills. Aside of the chilly start and the brief light showers across the cape Monday morning, our skies will remain bright through Tuesday with highs topping out in the lower 60s.

Tuesday morning will be the coldest start in the exclusive 10-day before a quick turnaround brings us back to the 70s! The groovy vibe remains through the end of the work week with above average highs nearing 70 through Friday.

The following weekend remains nice through early Sunday before the chance of rain comes back late into Monday.