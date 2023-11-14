Temperatures slightly warm up later this week — here's when to expect rain

Snow showers Monday night were the big weather story. With .2 inches at the airport in Worcester, winter has officially made its mark in southern New England.

Along with the wintry weather, cold starts have been the theme since Sunday morning. Tuesday isn't as chilly to start, but the finish will again be below normal. This should be the last of the deep chill across New England.

Tuesday's high temperatures bounce back to the low 50s with the help of plenty of sun. We'll head for the 60s at the end of the week, as we await the arrival of a juicy rain storm along the Eastern Seaboard.

Guidance is a little flippant about just how much rain may fall, but this may be the biggest rain event since Sept. 19 if we see over an inch. Given the connection to the tropics, this is entirely possible — if the track is right over us. Timing loosely places this rain on our doorstep Friday night, with the heaviest rain falling into Saturday morning.

Early word on Thanksgiving is dry and chilly. There is potential for the cold to deepens into the holiday weekend, but we'll wait to see how it all unfolds.