Temperatures, Thunderstorm Potential Rising Through the Week

Temperatures will warm back up into the 80s as the weekend approaches, with increased chances for showers and thunderstorms

By Chris Gloninger

Today will be cooler than yesterday with high temperatures largely in the 70s across New England. It’s possible that we could see a thunderstorm overnight across the international border.

Temperatures will be warming up back into the middle upper 80s as we go into the week ahead. Shower and storm chances will also increase.

We are closely watching an area of low pressure off the coast that might be moving north along the eastern seaboard.

Even if the storm doesn’t get a name, a period of steady, heavy rain with gusty winds as possible Friday going into Saturday. Conditions will improve by Saturday afternoon as the storm system departs.

We stay warm and humid through next week with temperatures in the 80s and shower and storm chance and storm continuing.

