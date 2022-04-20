Temperatures Trend Warmer in the Coming Days

Finally a little peace and quiet in the weather. As the pattern relaxes, the sun will eventually warm the airmass, resulting in a recovery to the 60s later in the week.

“But that is not this day,” (Aragorn at the Black Gate, Return of the King).

Colder air is pooling above, and our limit on high temperatures will be about 58 or 59 degrees today. Coupled with a chilly wind, this won’t feel very warm, either. Top wind speeds could once again approach 30 mph at times.

Tomorrow we’ll battle the clouds as the next weather system makes a move in our direction. Unlike the last, this one is starved for precipitation, so we’re not getting a deluge. In fact, we’ll be hard-pressed to even get a few showers.

The best chance will be in the late afternoon and evening as the front slides through. Temperatures rebound tomorrow into the 60s and stay there on Friday in the wake of this system.

Right now, the weekend remains dry. Sea breezes will cool us at the coast, but highs soar well into the 60s away from the coast. As the pattern goes quiet, storms will slow down across the East. The next threat for any significant rain will be late Tuesday.