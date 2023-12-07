Next storm up: Powerful system to bring strong winds, heavy rain, snow

Thursday is chilly, with a low Thursday morning at 21 for Boston. We're in for a warming trend each afternoon leading up to the weekend.

Highs Thursday will reach the mid and upper 30s. Friday's highs Saturday and Sunday promise temperatures in the 50s, possibly even hitting the low 60s. Those low 60s are expected on Sunday before the effects of our next weather system roll in.

Sunday evening marks the arrival of wind and rain. Winds will pick up with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 miles per hour on Sunday, persisting into Monday.

The heaviest rain is forecasted for Monday morning. Presently, it appears that most areas will receive between 1 to 2 inches of rain, with a few localized spots possibly getting more.

The rain is expected to continue into Monday afternoon.

Looking ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday are projected to be dry and mild in terms of temperatures, with lows in the low to mid 30s and highs in the upper 40s.