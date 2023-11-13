Temperatures will rebound this week after a cold start

Well, it was certainly a cold start to the day with thick frost in spots and temperatures in the teens across parts of the region.

We'll make a decent rebound into the low to mid 40s this afternoon for many under increasing cloud cover. By late afternoon and evening, a disturbance approaching out of Canada will bring some pockets of snow showers to western and northern New England with a flurry or sprinkle elsewhere by evening.

Some communities will see a coating to 1inch in the previously mentioned areas (as much as 2 or 3 inches in parts of northern Vermont). Otherwise, a new area of high pressure builds into the northeast over the coming days providing us with a fair and quiet stretch of days and a warming trend to end the week.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Each afternoon will feature gradually moderating temperatures: 40s Tuesday, around 50 Wednesday, into the 50s Thursday, and some lower 60s by Friday. Our next weather maker arrives later Friday with a period of rain anticipated to last into at least the first part of Saturday.

Behind the front, chilly air returns — and enough cold air may arrive later Saturday to change the rain to some leftover snow showers in far northern New England with some lingering flurries and upslope mountain snow showers on Sunday.

The start of next week will feature cooler than average temperatures before some potential showers later Tuesday into Wednesday.

Of course, with the upcoming holiday and busy travel days ahead, we'll keep you posted on the extended outlook as Thanksgiving will be added to our exclusive 10 day forecast later Monday.