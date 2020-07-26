Temps Climb in the 90s, Heat Wave to Peak on Monday

A Sunday filled with sunshine and with a wind out of the southwest, temperatures are climbing quickly. While yesterday a few spots made it to 90 degrees, today most locations will begin their heat wave with highs soaring past 90 degrees.

Even the beaches, except for the south facing coast, will be around 90 degrees. If you are not a heat lover, good news is that humidity levels won’t be too bad this afternoon and it will also be breezy at times.

While most of us will bake under the sun and heat, a disturbance in northern Maine may generate a few thunderstorms this afternoon — much needed rain for the area that is under a severe drought.

Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days in the stretch, so that’s why we have hoisted a First Alert, because the heat index will reach up to 105 degrees as temperatures will soar to the mid 90s with dew points back in the 70s.

Good #SundayMorning! Today will be the beginning of a heat wave for #Boston and most locations while the hottest day of the next 3 will be Monday. Excessive Heat Watch in effect from NH Seacoast to South Shore & CT River Valley-heat indices up to 109 🥵More on @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/6hCOcUA2LN — Denise Isaac NBC10 Boston (@DeniseNBCBoston) July 26, 2020

Record high temperatures may be reached starting today and ending Tuesday.

A front will approach from Canada Monday afternoon, triggering scattered thunderstorms over Northern New England as it pushes into Vermont. That front will take its time, which means more hot weather and another threat for thunderstorms Tuesday, cooling on Wednesday but still the chance for morning showers as seen on our exclusive 10-day forecast. Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be the best days next week with less humid air, sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s.

As for the tropics, Gonzalo dissipated last night. Hanna, continues to drench areas of South Texas and Mexico, while Douglas continues to moves west in the Pacific with eyes on Hawaii and finally, a tropical wave that emerged out of Africa has a high chance of becoming a named storm next week.