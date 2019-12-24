Temps Dip, But Mild Weather Continues Heading Into Christmas

Our quiet weather pattern continues, though with more seasonable temperatures.

Many of us in southern New England were 50 to 60 degrees yesterday while it was only in near 40 degrees far north.

The biggest surprise is how resilient the thin snow cover has been in central and southern New England.

That’s because it was rained on and refroze. It became more like ice than snow, and the ground was cold underneath.

This means some of us, despite this brief thaw, are ending up with a white Christmas after all.

But the big story is all the storms that are missing New England this week, and we have fine weather for travel, as do most of the major hubs across the United States.

We had a gusty front pass from north to south last night, now we’re on the colder side with air from Canada today, high temperatures near 32 degrees north to 42 degrees south, under partly to mostly sunny skies.

At all levels of the atmosphere the air in new England is coming in from the north tonight, a perfect direction for Santa to deliver his goods with temperatures in the 20s south, 20s north for smooth landings. Christmas Day tomorrow features sunshine north, and a mix of clouds and sun south with high temperatures generally in the 30s, and not much in the way of wind.

Low pressure from the southwestern United States moves to the great lake states Thursday, that’s when we will see clouds on the increase with a chance of some light wintry mix by the end of the day and high temperatures in the 30s.

Friday may have a little bit of light rain or snow or freezing rain to start the day, but I think we dry it out with a high temperature in the 30s to lower 40s.

A stronger storm system will be developing to our southwest this weekend, we will probably still have a nice day Saturday, with sun and clouds and a high temperature in the 30s and 40s. Clouds likely thickening again Saturday night with rain or freezing rain developing south, and snow or rain north by Sunday morning.

Sunday features a mostly wet storm system passing to our west, with a chance of rain for much of New England as wind increases from the southeast. There still a chance that the northern most areas of New England may have snow. Colder air gradually works in Monday with rain possibly ending as snow, especially at the ski areas. The early call for New Year’s Eve Day is for slow clearing with a dry New Year’s Eve, temperatures remaining seasonable in the 30s, falling into the 20s by midnight.