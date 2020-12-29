Temps in Flux Before New Year's Storm Brings Snow, Rain

Colder air is pouring in across all of New England. That point is pretty obvious with the gusts and wind chills in the low 20s. The sun will continue to dominate as high pressure moves overhead.

Winds ease tonight for the deep freeze. Lows go back to the teens and possibly below zero in parts of northern New England. Clouds will be hot on our heels tomorrow as a warm front moves in our direction.

Thursday promises to be milder, but the warm up should be short-lived as another batch of cold air settles into New England for New Year’s Eve. This is a delayed cold shot, mind you, so it looks like temps around midnight will be a few degrees either side of freezing.

This front is part of the “holiday storm” we’ve been advertising for days. It certainly morphed from our original thinking of a windswept rain (ala Christmas Day). We’re still seeing mostly rain in southern New England, but with enough cold air, we could still see some sleet or ice at the onset Friday afternoon.

Across northern New England, the cold will be prickly, and the ice will be more widespread. Careful on the roads late New Year’s Day!

All this moves through Saturday, which should feature a warm up region-wide. There’s another piece of the storm that holds back until Sunday night into Monday, but it looks to glide south of us. Quieter weather (what’s that like?) should follow next week.