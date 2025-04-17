Temps near 80! Tracking a big warmup for a busy holiday weekend

Your eyes aren’t fooling you! We’re tracking highs in the 80s for part of your holiday weekend! But those 80-degree temperatures won’t last long.

First, as we continue moving through this Thursday, expect sunny, breezy and mild weather. High temperature will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our winds will be a bit breezy today from the west, gusting up to 25-30 mph. Then, tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

For Good Friday, we’re tracking mostly sunny to start. By afternoon, we’ll see increasing clouds. A few late night showers are possible, but much of the day will be dry and mild. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

How warm will it be in Boston on Saturday?

Even warmer weather is in store for Saturday. In fact, we’re tracking high temperatures near 80 degrees!! Hooray!! Our winds will be gusty from the southwest, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. Still, we’re tracking a warm wind, so enjoy the day. As for our sky cover, we’re expecting partly sunny skies for much of the day. A few late evening showers might sneak in. But for now, conditions still look decent for the Lex250 Anniversary events on Saturday.

On Easter Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies and cooler weather. Morning temperatures will be in the low 40s. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 60s.

So far, so good with weather conditions on Monday for the Boston Marathon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be in the low 40s. Highs will climb into the upper 50s.

More showers will likely push in late Monday night into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will return to the 60s.

What weather to expect for the Boston Marathon