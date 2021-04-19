Temps on the Rise, Monday Evening Spot Showers

We pulled a rabbit out of the hat on Sunday’s forecast. Highs lept into the low and mid 60s thanks to a wedge of afternoon sun and a favorable wind direction off land (not water). We’ll be building on that spring-like momentum in the coming days as milder air funnels into New England.

We’re not without our showery times, however. A weak but fast-moving system in the jet stream will glide through today. It will trigger a few showers later in the afternoon and evening. Nothing too widespread, but there could be a healthy burst of rain for a few minutes in a couple of spots. That won’t stop the warmup, however.

Tuesday dawns with some sun and a mild southwest wind. With a dry front overhead, the shower threat is minimal. That should allow temps to soar in to the low and mid 70s in many spots!

Yet another storm system will swing our way Wednesday. Again the afternoon gets the nod for a rain threat. This time around, we’re not selective with the showers; a widespread rain is likely to swarm over New England by Wednesday night. Yes, it sounds like a busy pattern, but we need to keep them coming. There’s still a 3 ½ to 4 inch deficit of rain that we’re chipping away at from the first of the year.

Instead, a shot of much cooler air is heading in on a gusty wind for Earth Day Thursday. Temps will bottom out Friday morning before milder air arrives for next weekend.