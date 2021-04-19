forecast

Temps on the Rise, Monday Evening Spot Showers

A weak but fast-moving system in the jet stream will glide through Monday, triggering a few showers later in the afternoon and evening

By Pete Bouchard

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We pulled a rabbit out of the hat on Sunday’s forecast. Highs lept into the low and mid 60s thanks to a wedge of afternoon sun and a favorable wind direction off land (not water). We’ll be building on that spring-like momentum in the coming days as milder air funnels into New England.

We’re not without our showery times, however. A weak but fast-moving system in the jet stream will glide through today. It will trigger a few showers later in the afternoon and evening. Nothing too widespread, but there could be a healthy burst of rain for a few minutes in a couple of spots. That won’t stop the warmup, however.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tuesday dawns with some sun and a mild southwest wind. With a dry front overhead, the shower threat is minimal. That should allow temps to soar in to the low and mid 70s in many spots!

Yet another storm system will swing our way Wednesday. Again the afternoon gets the nod for a rain threat. This time around, we’re not selective with the showers; a widespread rain is likely to swarm over New England by Wednesday night. Yes, it sounds like a busy pattern, but we need to keep them coming. There’s still a 3 ½ to 4 inch deficit of rain that we’re chipping away at from the first of the year.  

Instead, a shot of much cooler air is heading in on a gusty wind for Earth Day Thursday. Temps will bottom out Friday morning before milder air arrives for next weekend.

Local

New Hampshire 7 hours ago

NH Teen Dies From Injuries After 2-Car Collision During Friday's Snowy Spring Storm

Daunte Wright 8 hours ago

Second March Held Sunday in Boston for Daunte Wright

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England Weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us