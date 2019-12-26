Temps to Briefly Cool Down Before Another Warm-Up in New England

Our post-Christmas forecast will be very similar to the actual holiday with highs Thursday in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

In the morning, there may be some patchy black ice again and spots of fog, but our thaw continues Thursday afternoon even with cooler air in place. The cloud cover will also decrease a bit by afternoon.

Warmer temperatures will roll back into New England as we wrap up 2019. First on Friday, our highs reach the mid to upper 40s as a warm front lifts through the area.

There is a chance for a light wintry mix across higher terrain Friday morning in the afternoon, while southern New England may squeeze out a few rain showers. Otherwise the region will see mostly cloudy skies.

The mild air settles in through Saturday as we dry off, the sun breaks out and highs again reach the upper 40s.

Sunday afternoon will be primarily dry and near 50 degrees by evening.

A larger area of low pressure tracks way to our northwest for the last couple days of 2019. This swings in a wintry mix across the mountains of northern New England and scattered rain south.

The off-and-on rain chances continue through Monday afternoon, with a short timeframe for light snow showers as a cold front sweeps through Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Temps may reach the 50s after midnight Monday, then fall to around 40 during the day.

We dry off for New Year’s Eve celebrations and our first day of 2020 will be sunny with a high around 40.

Next Thursday and Friday there is another system we will keep tabs on that could bring a wintry mix, but temperatures seem to stay in the 40s for the time-being.